Teversal teen 'over the moon' as she prepares for Cambridge University move

Helena Bond is moving to Cambridge next week to begin her university education.

Helena Bond, 18, said her “dreams came true” when she went to pick up her A-level results last month and discovered she had achieved three A*s in History, English Literature and Philosophy.

Her outstanding results assured her a place at Cambridge University, where she is set to study a prestigious degree in Law.

The former St Mary’s Catholic High School student said: “After all the media hype where they were saying they might not be giving out as many top results this year, I was a bit worried.

“But I was so relieved and happy when I saw mine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m really excited. It’s always been my dream to go to Cambridge. It’s a beautiful city as well, so I feel really lucky that I’ll be living there.

“It still feels quite surreal – I don’t think it’ll really sink in until I’m actually there.”

It has been an incredibly busy two years for Helena, who has worked non-stop to achieve her goals.

Alongside her academic studies, Helena, who is also a keen dancer, achieved scholarship nominations for her freestyle dance examinations at Jowett School of Dance in Tibshelf.

And in preparation for her law degree, the bright teenager also did a work placement at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court.

“I shadowed a defence solicitor and it was really interesting,” Helena said.

“I’ve always enjoyed debating and public speaking, too – and there’s quite a lot of communication involved in the role of a lawyer.

“Law is really interesting as it governs so much of our lives and we don’t even realise it.”

Helena will say goodbye to friends and family as she moves south next week to begin her new life in the university’s halls of residence.

Mum Helen Bond said she is “extremely proud” of her daughter for all of the effort she has put in to make her dreams a reality.

“She’s worked tremendously hard and really put her heart and soul into it,” she said.

“With her dancing as well, it’s been such a busy two years.

“We are all so proud of Helena because she always gives 100% and always has a smile.