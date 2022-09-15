Eastwood schoolgirl reaches finals in Little Miss British Isles contest

Emelia Webster represented the area as 'Little Miss Nottingham'.

Emelia Webster, seven, was selected as a finalist for Little Miss British Isles 2022 after wowing the judges with her beautiful portfolio of photos.

The Priory Catholic Voluntary Academy pupil represented the area as ‘Little Miss Nottingham’ in the contest and was proud to take part in the final showcase, which was held at the Crowne Plaza in Chester on September 11.

The last round saw 27 exclusive finalists from all over Great Britain, who each represented their local area, compete for the grand title by taking part in a series of catwalks in front of a panel of judges.

Budding young star Emelia has a passion for acting.

Emelia’s mum Leanne said: “It went really well and we had an amazing day.

“We were so proud of her confidence in getting up on a catwalk in front of hundreds of people.

“I think her confidence comes from being on stage and singing, dancing and acting through her drama school.

“Unfortunately, Emelia didn’t win the title of Little Miss British Isles but it was a fantastic opportunity just to be representing Nottingham and to say she was Little Miss Nottingham.

“Emelia was disappointed, as would be expected, but she made it into the finals so should be really proud of herself.”

The talented youngster competed against 26 other finalists in the same age group (from age five to eight), who all had to perform a catwalk in a summer dress and again in a prom dress.

Emelia has big dreams of pursuing a career in acting and mum Leanne hopes taking part in competitions like these will help her along the way.

She said: “Over the past two years, she’s been doing drama with a company called Footlights and she really loves it.

“She also does holiday clubs where they rehearse for a full week and then put on a show at the end of it.

“Emelia likes being on stage and dancing and singing and she’s very photogenic as well.