The club, based at Pheasant Hill, already has LED floodlights to three of its five outdoor courts. Now it is seeking permission to equip courts four and five with them too.

The application is among many that will be considered and decided upon by the council in the coming weeks. Others include:

28A Albert Street, Mansfield – Beckenham Properties Ltd has applied for a change of use from commercial office to a two-bedroom apartment.

Fun at an open day for youngsters at Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club, which has submitted a planning application to install floodlights on two more of its courts.

Bath Lane Farm, Sookholme Road, Sookholme – an application for a change of use from former agricultural barn to a residential house with an extension at the back.

73 Peel Street, Mansfield – an application to create a wet room at the back of the property.

54 Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield – Mrs Kemp has applied for a porch extension.

5 The Copse, Mansfield – Derek Smallwood has applied for work to seven trees that are covered by a tree preservation order.

Catch up on the latest full list of planning applications submitted to Mansfield District Council -- and also those decided upon by the authority.

10 Wycombe Grange, Forest Town – Chris Moore has applied for a conservatory to be removed and replaced by an extension with pitched roof and Velux roof light.

45 Matlock Avenue, Mansfield – Joseph Bailey has made a retrospective application for the erection of a wall and gates.

51 Robin Down Lane, Mansfield – Mr and Mrs R.Sharman have applied for the discharge of a condition relating to extensions and alterations.

Carr Lane Playing Fields, Warsop – Mansfield District Council has applied for the discharge of conditions relating to a community health hub and waste management plan.

Land south of Jubilee Way South, Mansfield – Severn Trent Water has applied for the installation of a water detention basin with an area of woodland.

3 Victory Drive, Forest Town – Mrs J.Johnson has applied for a single-storey rear extension.

34 Leeming Street, Mansfield – Paul Williams, of the Brunts Charity, has applied for listed building consent for the installation of a waterproofing system in the basement.

18 Sheepbridge Lane, Mansfield – Gary Bacon has applied for a single-storey rear extension.

9 Tudor Avenue, Forest Town – Matt Knight has applied for a single-storey rear extension.

MEANWHILE, these planning applications have been given the go-ahead by the council:

8 Abbey Road, Mansfield – loft conversion with dormers at the front and back, and the removal of a central chimney stack.

The Bellamy Centre, Egmanton Road, Mansfield – amendment to details relating to the development of shops.

Oaklands, Northfield Avenue, Pleasley Vale – raise eaves and ridge heights, plus a loft conversion with dormers at the front and back.

4 Alexandra Avenue, Mansfield – replacement window and door frames.

9 New Park Lane, Mansfield – removal of a tree within a conservation area.

21 Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield – removal of a tree and work to other trees, covered by a tree preservation order.

66 High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse – tree preservation order served within a conservation area.

9 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield – illuminated signs and panels.

Redcot, 14 Hermitage Lane, Mansfield – demolition of a garage and the building of a three-bedroom, two-storey, semi-detached house and one two-bedroom, single-storey semi-detached dwelling, with parking areas.

9 Oakham Close, Mansfield – demolition of a conservatory and the erection of a single-storey rear extension.

31 Ellesmere Road, Forest Town – change of use from a residential bungalow to a small, two-bedroom home for children in the care of the local authority, with alterations and a garden. Decision to notify Nottinghamshire County Council of no objection but with conditions.

Mayglen, 22 Hermitage Lane, Mansfield – two-storey side extension and gable roof alteration.

39 Princes Street, Mansfield – conversion of a dwelling into two self-contained flats.

7 Beardall Street, Mansfield – external wall insulation with a render finish to the front and back of the property.

94 Albert Street, Mansfield Woodhouse – single-storey and two-storey rear extensions (including the demolition of a conservatory) to create a ground-floor shop and a first-floor flat.

286 Eakring Road, Mansfield – removal of a tree, covered by a tree preservation order.

52 West Gate, Mansfield – advertisement consent for three fascia signs and one projecting sign.

IN ADDITION, this planning application has been refused planning permission by the council: