Occupying an enviable position within an exclusive development, set behind private gates, is this exceptional five-bedroom, detached residence on Crow Hill Rise, complete with a glorious garden and huge garage with workshop.

Offers of more than £650,000 are being invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown, who cannot hide their enthusiasm for the home, which offers in excess of 2,000 square feet of living accommodation.

A spokesperson says: “Offering a multitude of rooms to explore, this property is a true credit to its current owners, who have kept it to a high standard. Each room brings an element of space and elegance that radiates throughout, giving the property a wonderful atmosphere that feels just like home.”

Praiseworthy words indeed, and you can confirm they are accurate by browsing through our photo gallery below.

A welcoming hallway leads first to the sitting room, which includes French doors to the garden. Move on to the dining room and then to the kitchen, which has a handy utility room next door. The ground floor is completed by a versatile study and a WC.

Upstairs, you will find five spacious bedrooms, two of which boast en suite facilities and one of which has been converted into a home gym. There is also a dressing room and a gorgeous family bathroom.

The exterior is described by BuckleyBrown as “incredible”. At the front, a block-paved driveway offers off-street parking space and sits close to lawns, with trees that include a lovely horse chestnut. It also leads to the garage, which is sized to comfortably fit two cars and has a built-in workshop, plus extra storage space.

At the back, a tremendous garden, bound by an arched fence, features a lawn, mature trees and a block-paved patio, with seating areas, that stretches the full width of the property.

Once you have checked out our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Sitting room sets the tone We open our gallery in the sitting room, which sets the tone for the rest of the £650,000-plus Mansfield property. An impressive space, it has a feature fireplace, carpeted floor, coving to the ceiling, double windows to the side of the house and large French doors that lead outside to the garden. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Fine dining room The fine dining room is a lovely space for family meals and for entertaining friends. A beautiful bay window overlooking the front of the house provides natural light and distinctive character. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Sleek kitchen and breakfast room On now to the sleek kitchen and breakfast room, which is fitted with modern cabinets and units, work surfaces and an inset sink with mixer tap. Integrated appliances include a gas hob, extractor fan, oven, microwave, fridge freezer and dishwasher, while a tiled floor and downlights add style. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Breakfast table and French doors As well as a central island, the kitchen has space for a breakfast or dining table. Meanwhile, French doors lead outside to the garden's patio area. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales