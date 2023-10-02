Ten-year-old boy wins Pleasley 'baker of the year' for cancer fundraising event
The fundraising event saw guests raise more than £200 for Macmillan cancer support, as young Zak became Pleasley’s first baker of the year.
The event, which was held on Friday, September 29, at Roots Coffee Lounge, Chesterfield Road North, included children from nearby schools such as students from Farmilo Primary School and Nursery of Woburn Lane, Pleasley.
Roots is a not-for-profit organisation set up to support the R.E.A.L Foundation Trust, a local charity which in turn, supports young people with additional needs and disabilities.
All proceeds from Roots go to the Trust.
Roots also offers training opportunities for young people who have faced barriers in education.
Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams presented winning baker Zak with a certificate and £50 prize.
Coun Sharon Hartshorn, Labour councillor for Mansfield Council, representing Pleasley ward, said: “A huge thanks go out to all who donated cakes, prizes and time.
“Two local businesses from the village donated their cakes and Sheppard’s Delights was the judge on the day.”
Sheppard’s Delights is dessert eatery based in Pleasley.
In a Facebook post following the event, a spokesperson for Roots Coffee Lounge said: “Well done to our young baker of the year, Zak.
“Your cake went down extremely well and we’re so pleased for you.
“Thank you to everyone who came down to spur on our young bakers today.”
The event, which hopes to become an annual fundraiser, raised £218.12 for Macmillan Cancer Support.