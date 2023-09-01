News you can trust since 1952
13 of the best cafés near Mansfield for a cuppa tea and a slice of cake in 2023 — according to Google reviews

Mansfield residents are blessed with an array of great little cafés and coffee shops on their doorstep.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 12th Jan 2023, 18:46 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:55 BST

So to kick off the year, here are 10 cute cafés in the town rated 4.5 or higher – according to reviews on Google.

Why not give them a try? As well as enjoying some fantastic food and drink, you’ll also be supporting some great local businesses too.

All data was taken from Google and the cafés are not ranked in any order.

1. Coco, Mansfield

Coco's 5/5 rating on Google speaks for itself. According to customers, the venue on Nottingham Road offers stunning decor, great cakes and wonderful staff. Photo: m

Photo Sales
2. Roots Coffee Lounge, Pleasley

Roots has received nothing but praise from its customers, who have awarded it a flawless 5/5 rating on Google. One customer wrote: 'Genuinely the best coffee I have ever had! Far better than Costa/Starbucks.' Photo: m

Photo Sales
3. Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room, Pleasley

This quirky little tea room in Meden Square, Pleasley, is well worth a visit. Customers have praised its friendly atmosphere and amazing cakes - giving it a 4.8/5 star rating. Photo: m

Photo Sales
4. Tichfield Teahouse

This beautiful tea room is set right in the heart of Tichfield Park in Mansfield. It currently has a 4.7/5 star rating by customers on Google. One customer claims that the tea room offers 'the best quiche in the county'. Photo: m

Photo Sales
