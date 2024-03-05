Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two victims were outside a fast food restaurant in Forest Street, Sutton, around 3.50pm on Saturday, March 2, when they were approached by three offenders.

One of the victims was forced to hand over his bag and the other had his balaclava taken from him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers arrived at the scene and began a search of the area with descriptions of the offenders.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a Class B drug

They detained a suspect nearby a short time later and discovered he had a small amount of cannabis in his pockets.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a Class B drug.

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers worked quickly and efficiently to arrest a suspect within minutes of this robbery taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thankfully, the victims were not harmed, but we know robberies of this nature can have a lasting emotional impact on young victims which goes beyond physical injury.

“Although we have arrested a suspect we still want to hear from anyone with information about what happened in the moments before, during and after this robbery.

“It is important that anyone with any information or relevant dashcam, CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell footage contacts officers immediately.”