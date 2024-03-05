Teenager arrested after street robbery in Sutton
The two victims were outside a fast food restaurant in Forest Street, Sutton, around 3.50pm on Saturday, March 2, when they were approached by three offenders.
One of the victims was forced to hand over his bag and the other had his balaclava taken from him.
Officers arrived at the scene and began a search of the area with descriptions of the offenders.
They detained a suspect nearby a short time later and discovered he had a small amount of cannabis in his pockets.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a Class B drug.
Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers worked quickly and efficiently to arrest a suspect within minutes of this robbery taking place.
“Thankfully, the victims were not harmed, but we know robberies of this nature can have a lasting emotional impact on young victims which goes beyond physical injury.
“Although we have arrested a suspect we still want to hear from anyone with information about what happened in the moments before, during and after this robbery.
“It is important that anyone with any information or relevant dashcam, CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell footage contacts officers immediately.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 414 of March 2, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.