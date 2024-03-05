Suspect in court after cannabis haul uncovered in Sutton
Officers forced entry to the property, in Firemans Row, Sutton, around 6pm on Saturday, February 24, after a series of calls from members of the public
The plants, of various ages and with a potential street value of around £350,000, were found in multiple rooms of the property and seized.
A large quantity of electrical equipment was also put beyond further use.
Dori Sado, aged 38, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with producing a controlled Class B drug.
Sado, of Firemans Row, Sutton-in-Ashfield, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 27, and was remanded into custody.
He is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 25.
PC William Green, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Cannabis grows of this nature can pose a very significant fire danger to adjoining properties because of the amount of heat they generate and the sheer quantity of highly combustible materials within.
“They can also become a magnet for violent crime and burglaries, which is why we work so hard to identify them and take them offline.
“So, if other residents are concerned about the cultivation of illegal drugs in their communities, then we urge them to get in contact with us.”
Police also shut down a cannabis factory in Nottinghamshire on Thursday, February 29.
They executed the warrant after developing intelligence the address at Mays Avenue, Bakersfield was being used to cultivate the Class B drug.
Cannabis was being grown and dried in the living room, bedrooms and attic at the property.