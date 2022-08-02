Tech expert at Langley Mill firm says employers should give workers option to work from home

A new study has revealed there’s no overall drop in productivity when staff work from home rather than the workplace.

By Shelley Marriott
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 11:36 am

Technology expert Glen Palmer-Barnes, of Ace IT Solutions, has been reading details of a study into the impact of home working on productivity that was carried out before the pandemic.

Researchers found company and employee resilience may be enhanced by remote work. And also discovered there was no overall drop in the level of output.

Glen said: “Hybrid working has gone from being a privilege a few years ago, to something staff are starting to expect.

Technology expert Glen Palmer-Barnes of Ace IT Solutions.

“I think work was heading in this direction anyway. The pandemic just accelerated the change.

"Smart employers are realising they need to be fully flexible to keep their people happy.

“While not all job roles can move to a mix of home and office working, those that do can see a greater level of employee satisfaction.”

