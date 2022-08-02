A special leavers assembly was held for the departing Year 6 students at the school in Bellamy Road, Mansfield.

Christine Bacon, chair of Governors, said: “They posed for their final photograph together on the last day of term after showcasing to parents reflections and recollections of their time at the school.

"A happy yet also sad day. Sad as they say goodbye to classmates, and to their teachers, but happy as they enjoy a long summer break before moving on to ‘big school’, wearing smart new uniforms, making new friends, and having new adventures as they further their education.”

The leavers are pictured with James Marshall, headteacher, Christine Bacon, chair of Governors, Rev. Caroline Phillips and Year 6 teaching staff.

All leavers were also presented with a Bible at the leavers’ assembly.