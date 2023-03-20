Tearoom expansion and supermarket tree planting among latest Mansfield and Ashfield area plans

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, March 13, 2023.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

Warsop Parish Centre, Bishops Walk, Church Warsop: Replace two timber windows;

TescoExtra, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield.

26 Budby Avenue, Mansfield: Demolition of conservatory and construction of single-storey flat-roof extension;

The Grange, Gleadthorpe Farm, Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale: Additional solar photovoltaics to the roof;

1 Granby Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear/side extension;

Tesco Extra, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield: Fell two trees and plant four trees;

George Utz, Grange Close, Somercotes. The reusable plastics specialist has been granted permission to extend its car park.

16 Bransdale Avenue, Forest Town: Single-storey rear extension;

8 The Links, Mansfield: Tree works;

6 Maize Grove, Mansfield: Change of use for garage to be used as gym for personal and business use.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

Area adjacent to Davey Close, Mansfield: Air quality monitoring station. Approved;

22 Williamson Street, Mansfield: Single-storey extension to side and rear. Conditional permission;

Woodland area, Windmill Lane, Mansfield: Tree works. Conditional permission;

Millennium Green, Welbeck Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Removal of two trees. Conditional permission;

2 Birchwood Park, Forest Town: Works to three trees. Conditional permission;

22 Abbey Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

175 Brick Kiln Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

1-5 Leeming Street, Mansfield: Replacement of ATM with new model and replacement signage. Conditional permission;

204 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse: Front porch, two-storey side/rear extension and single-storey rear extension and garage to the rear. Conditional permission;

Vacant site on the corner of Clumber Street and Portland Street, Warsop: Four dwellings. Conditional permission;

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

12 Shelford Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension;

East View, Newstead Road, Annesley: Work to 11 lime trees and remove silver birch tree.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

2 Old Road, Sutton: Solar panels. Conditional permission;

The Gate House, 2 Quarries Way, Kirkby: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Teversal Manor, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Demolition and reconstruction of external store to north wing, replacement of store door on east wing from single door to double doors.Existing window to east wing to be replaced with timber entrance door. Conditional permission.

Go-ahead for car park extension

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Beaumont Cottage, Hilcote Lane, Hilcote: Single-storey extension to the rear and erection of a porch to the side, erection of veranda to front;

The Old Vicarage, Gang Lane, Scarcliffe: Pruning works to lime and beech trees and felling of fir and leyland cypress;

80 Church Drive, Shirebrook: Single-storey side extension;

The Black Horse Inn, Whaley Road, Whaley: New pitched roof to existing rear flat-roofed outbuildings and demolition of redundant areas;

Police Station, Central Drive, Shirebrook: Convert old Police Station to four flats;

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

George Utz, Grange Close, South Normanton: Extend existing car park to provide an additional 15 spaces. Conditional permission;

14 Alder Way, Shirebrook: Single-storey extension to the rear. Prior approval not required;

Holly House, Cracroft Lane, Scarcliffe: Rear extension to create sunroom. Conditional permission;

Hillside, Fordbridge Lane, South Normanton: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission.

Bid to extend tearoom

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

Silverland Farm, 131 Main Road, Ravenshead: Change of use and conversion from agricultural storage barn to additional tearoom seating area, preparation and storage areas;

163 Moor Road, Papplewick: Rear, single-storey extension.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

1 High Leys Drive, Newstead: Works to lime trees. Conditional permission;

16 Bretton Road, Ravenshead: Removal of existing garage, one-and-a-half storey rear extension with loft conversion extending into existing roof structure with side dormers, additional single-storey extension to provide garden room and attached garage. Conditional permission;

125 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear extension, alterations to dwelling including render to front elevation, glass balustrade and infill extension to front elevation. Conditional permission;

17 Askew Road, Linby: Single-storey rear extension, Prior approval not required;

3 Hall Mews, Hall Lane, Papplewick: Convert existing garage/store into granny annexe. Conditional permission.

Green light for work at headstocks

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Corner House, Green Lane, Walesby: Fell lime, fake plum and silver birch trees;

ADCO Properties Mansfield, Power House, Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Remove two rusty decks from each side of the former shaft at heapstead one;

31 Newark Road, Ollerton: Single-storey rear extension.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

3 Railway Cottages, Oldbridge Way, Bilsthorpe: First-floor side extension: Approved;

Power House, Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Removal of brick masonry sill and remains of window, construction of new access ramp and fitting of roller shutter door to existing opening to the south side of heapstead 1: Approved;