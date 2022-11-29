Team of volunteers at Sutton hospital are helping keep patients in touch with loved ones

Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ Family Liaison Service has provided an important link between patients and their family, friends and carers since the summer of 2020 when visiting restrictions were in place due to the pandemic.

The team of ten volunteers, who are supported by the Community Involvement team, can assist with video or phone calls, as well as the delivery of items dropped off at hospital sites. This can include letters, cards, messages, photos and non-valuable personal belongings such as toiletries and clothing.

Volunteers can help with technical issues such as connecting to Wi-Fi and charging phones or tablets. They can arrange for patients to use a bedside phone, or support patients to write messages.

Chief nurse Phil Bolton with two volunteers at King’s Mill Hospital

Phil Bolton, chief nurse at Sherwood Forest Hospitals (SFH), said: “This service has been a lifeline for patients during Covid-19 when visiting restrictions were in place. Although restrictions have since been relaxed, this service is still very much needed.

“Some patients don’t have family who live nearby or they may struggle to visit as often as they would like for a variety of reasons, such as work, their own health conditions, or financial limitations.

“With a difficult winter likely due to a combination of Covid and flu, we may need to restrict visiting if cases of Covid increase or if there are outbreaks of respiratory infections on our wards.”

Volunteer Jill Smallwood said: “As volunteers within SFH, we’ve always done all we can to support patients, but their needs changed and demand increased during the pandemic.

"It’s a fantastic service that helps loved ones to stay connected during what could be a tough time in their lives. It also gives people who are unable to visit extra peace of mind knowing that their loved one isn’t isolated and has what they need.”

