The end-of-life charity is encouraging both new and existing supporters to harness the Christmas spirit and take to their supermarket or shopping centre to raise much needed funds to support families across Nottinghamshire who may be facing their last Christmas together.

Marie Curie is dependent on public donations so that its nurses can continue providing vital care for people at the end of life in their own homes or at a Marie Curie hospice. Donations also support the Information and Support line, which provides free advice on all aspects of death, dying and bereavement.

After receiving support during the death of her dad, Amanda Michalia was inspired to volunteer her time to help others at the end of life.

Marie Curie is calling for Christmas collection volunteers in Mansfield

In 2016 she began collecting for Marie Curie in memory of someone she had supported through the Marie Curie helper volunteer service.

Amanda said: “My father died in 2008, I wanted to give back to a charity that provides support to families, the way my mother and siblings were supported when dad was dying at home.

“It’s my way to contribute back and I hope someone else would have the similar support that we had at home as a family."

Matt Nickson, Marie Curie community fundraiser for Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, said: “Many people will be facing their last Christmas with a loved one and the money raised will help us to ensure people have their best last Christmas.

“Collecting can be a fun and rewarding experience, with many volunteers continuing to do it yearly.

"Collections are crucial to Marie Curie, and we want to encourage as many people as possible to sign up and support people affected by death, dying or bereavement.