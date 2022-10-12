Team from Eastwood firm complete 500km Cycle Malawi Challenge for Transaid

The Microlise team, which consisted of Allan Herbert, Andree Ball, Fred Solari, Mark Young, Tim Featonby and Tony King, have so far raised more than £16,000.

The team set off on the five day journey which started in Senga, taking in Lake Malawi, Mount Mulanje, Liwonde National Park and the Zomba Plateau.

Andree Ball, marketing events manager, said: “After an exhausting ride covering 505km over five days, we were very glad to cross the finishing line in the town of Mulanje.

The team from Microlise who took on the Transaid's Cycle Malawi Challenge

"Of the many challenges that Malawi threw at us the biggest was the humidity and extreme heat.

"With mid-day temperatures around 40C we were forced to find some shade at least every half an hour just to keep the fluids up and the body temperature down.

“Seeing first-hand the hardship that people face on a day to day basis, just to survive, is a very humbling experience.

"It affected everyone on the ride, and made us determined to continue to support Transaid and the vital work they do for these communities.

“The local people were so pleased to see us and we were greeted with huge smiles, waves and 'hello, how are you' wherever we went. It made us realise the value of a smile, and we all vowed to smile more when we got home.

"One of the riders was disappointed that his waves and smiles to other drivers on the morning commute were not returned on Monday morning.”

The fundraising initiative is part of Microlise’s employee-led, community engagement activities which sees the transport management software company, support numerous community and charity groups at home and abroad.

Caroline Barber, Transaid chief executive officer, said: “The support we receive from Microlise through initiatives such as Cycle Malawi make a huge difference to Transaid’s work.