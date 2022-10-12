Following the success of the Lionesses’ winning the UEFA European Championship last Summer, Craig Gould, director of Make Consulting based in Annesley, has purchased 150 season tickets for Nottingham Forest Women's Football Club.

In a bid to promote women’s football, each primary school in Eastwood has been offered two adult and two children season tickets, and each secondary school has been offered four adult and four children tickets.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield and Eastwood MP, and Mr Gould have started to tour the schools which have responded to their offer to deliver the tickets.

Lee Anderson, MP for Eastwood, with Dean Levesley, from Make Consulting, during their visit to Underwood Primary School

Underwood Primary School is among those which have already received their tickets and Mr Anderson and Mr Gould are set to visit more Eastwood schools soon.

They have been joined by Nottingham Forest Midfielder Naomi Powell and Nottingham Forest Coach Andy Cook to present the tickets to the schools.

Lee Anderson said: “I have been working with Craig for a number of weeks on this project because we want to make sure that young people in Ashfield and Eastwood get the chance to watch these fantastic ladies, especially after the success of the England women’s football team this summer.

“I will be out with Craig over the next few weeks delivering more tickets to more schools in Ashfield and Eastwood.”

Craig Gould said: “It was great to get out into the local community and donate 150 season tickets to schools around the county.

"This will allow our student population the opportunity to go and watch the Nottingham Forest Women’s team, help raise the profile of women’s football in the county, and encourage our girls at grass roots level to get involved and have an interest in the sport, as well as the boys.”

Mr Gould and Mr Anderson are now appealing for the schools that have not yet responded to their offer of tickets to get in touch so that they can arrange to deliver the tickets to them.

