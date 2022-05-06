Taylors takes on site left when transport company hit the end of the road

H Beardsley Logistics was forced to close and it was reported that the company had been hit by increased fuel and property costs, staff retention challenges and the loss of a major customer.The company, which had begun operating in 1954, had already made its 32 employees redundant and ceased trading in February, just days before the administrators RSM were appointed.Beardsley Haulage had premises based in Huthwaite, Somercotes and Annesley and operated a fleet of 26 heavy goods vehicles and trailers.In February, administrator RSM granted Huthwaite-based B Taylor and Sons Transport – part of Taylors Transport – a licence to occupy the Huthwaite premises just down the road from its own UK and International headquarters on Export Drive.Taylors acquired all three sites, but has now closed Somercotes and Annesley. The firm has also acquired all the warehouse racking, desks and computer equipment of H Beardsley Logistics.Alan Taylor, Taylors managing director, , said: “This is another major acquisition to the company, it takes us up to 13 sites across the country, giving a capacity of more than 350,000 sq metres of space across the sites and enabling us to store 30,000 pallets of goods for customers.”Mr Taylor said: “We are committed to providing excellent service and driving continuous improvement across all of our contracts.”Taylors said much of Beardsley’s assets used in day-to-day trading were subject to finance agreements, through hire purchase and leasing agreements.Taylors Transport was established in 1974 by Barry Taylor, the father of the current managing director.It recently hit the headlines when it responded to an appeal to support Ukrainian refugees, by agreeing to act as a collection hub and to take lorry-loads of goods to Poland, to help with the humanitarian effort to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine.A spokesman for the business said: “This was a busy, emotional and rewarding time for us all here at Taylors and brought many people of all ages and backgrounds together with a common aim to support those far away and in need.”