Six-year-old Summer Featherstone, who has landed a role on a children's TV show.

Summer Featherstone has won a part in a new TV show, ‘PAW Patrol Pup-Tastic Rhymes’, which is to air on the children’s channel, Nickelodeon, later this year.

Recommended by her agent, she was one of only a dozen youngsters from across the country to be selected after thousands had attended auditions in London.

"She was successful after attending a casting and then a recall,” said mum Lucie. “She spent two days filming in London.”

Based on the famous ‘PAW Patrol’ series, the show revolves around a different nursery rhyme per episode..

Summer parades her singing and dancing skills in an episode that focuses on ‘Rub A Dub Dub, Three Men In A Tub’.

A pupil at the Hannah Hand Dance Company in Derby, Summer has also been asked to audition for a role in the acclaimed musical, ‘Waitress’, which is on tour in Manchester.

She would play the role of Lulu, the daughter of the main character, waitress and baker Jenna Hunterson.

Summer’s success is reward for the hard work she has put in during singing, dancing and acting lessons, along with her elder sister, Tilly, who is eight.

“We are really proud of both girls,” said Lucie. “They are doing very well and they both enjoy it, which is the main thing.

Summer goes to Brigg Infant School in South Normanton, while Tilly attends Glebe Junior School in the village.

The girls are clearly following in the footsteps of their 37-year-old mum, who herself worked as an actress for ten years and now runs Poppet and Pearl, a theatrical production company for youngsters across the East Midlands. The company has enjoyed lots of success in unearthing and teaching talented children, who have been put forward for auditions in theatre, TV and film.

Lucie is from South Normanton but moved to London to go to theatre school and has appeared in stage shows and TV commercials..

She returned to her Derbyshire roots in 2010 after marrying husband Craig, 39, who works for a finance company in Nottingham.