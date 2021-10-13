Halloween, including making masks, is the theme of many events and activities offering fun for the kids during school half-term in Mansfield. (PHOTO BY: Frank Orrell)

The venues have drawn up a fun-filled, action-packed programme of events, ranging from stage shows and film screenings to activity sessions for all ages. Here is our round-up:

STAGE SHOWS AT PALACE THEATRE

The stage programme begins on Monday and Tuesday, October 18 and 19 with ‘Dragons And Mythical Beasts’, a fantastic interactive show for all the family. Uncover a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik, the Tooth Fairy and Japanese Baku. From the creators of the West End smash-hit, ‘Dinosaur World Live’, the show brings amazing puppets to life.

A scene from 'Dragons and Mythical Beasts', one of the stage shows earmarked for Mansfield's Palace Theatre during half-term.

On Sunday, October 24, join Ballet Theatre UK for its magical re-telling of ‘The Snow Queen’, Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairytale. It follows the story of Gerda and her quest to find her friend, Kay, whom the Snow Queen has placed under an evil spell. The spectacular production features a renowned company of international dancers, beautiful costumes and glittering stage sets.

Get ready for the best songs from all your favourite female stars in the fabulous show, ‘Pop Divas Live!’ on Tuesday, October 26. Little Mix will cast some ‘Black Magic’ and Taylor Swift will ‘Shake It Off’ as four talented girls transform themselves into the greatest female pop performers of today. Meghan Trainor, Ariana Grande, Beyonce and Rihanna will also be popping in!

‘The Unexpected Adventures Of Darwin The Chimp’ rounds off the stage shows at the theatre on Thursday, October 28. The award-winning Ditto Theatre Company presents an original play about a chimp called Darwin, who longs for a family he can stay with. It combines story-telling with puppetry and movement, and takes families on an adventure of friendship.

FILM SCREENINGS AT PALACE THEATRE

Beautiful ballet, 'The Snow Queen', graces the stage at Mansfield's Palace Theatre during the half-term fortnight.

Four classic movies from the 1990s for all the family will be shown at the Palace House Theatre during the half-term fortnight.

The entertainment starts with ‘Babe: Pig In The City’ on Wednesday, October 27. Follow your favourite porker and his sheep-herding talents as he tries to save Mrs Hoggett’s farm from closure.

On the same day, ‘James And The Giant Peach’ comes to the Palace. Join orphan James, who escapes from his wicked aunts and enters the world of a giant peach to begin a series of animated adventures with his new friends, including a spider, a ladybug and a centipede. They help him with his plan to try and get to New York.

'Pop Divas Live!', a tribute to some of the most popular female pop performers in the world, such as Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, comes to the Palace Theatre on Tuesday, October 26.

Next up, on Friday, October 29, is ‘Hocus Pocus’, a story specially for Halloween that tells how two teenagers, a young girl and a cat try to bring to an end the reign of terror of three witch sisters who have been resurrected after three centuries.

The feast of films is completed by ‘Casper’ on Sunday, October 31. Meet the “friendliest ghost you now” in a tale about hidden treasure in a haunted mansion. Determined to get her hands on the fortune, Carrigan Crittenden hires an afterlife therapist to exorcise the ghosts, who include Casper’s uncles, Stretch, Fatso and Stinkie!

OTHER EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

A variety of venues host a range of activities during the half-term fortnight, including Mansfield Museum where free arts and crafts sessions for children of all ages are being held most days. On Tuesday, October 19, the kids can learn how to make a dragon or unicorn and on the following day, how to make their own hedgehogs. It’s time to create animal masks on Thursday, October 21 and autumnal wreaths on Friday, October 22. The following week, learn how to make a tissue-box monster on Tuesday, October 26 and how create your own witch for Halloween on Friday, October 29.

A scene from the feelgood play, 'The Unexpected Adventures Of Darwin The Chimp', showing at Mansfield's Palace Theatre during half-term.

Halloween is also the theme in play, make and eat sessions, including fun with pumpkins, at Ravensdale Children’s Centre on Monday, October 18, and at Oak Tree Children’s Centre on Wednesday October 30.

While fun in the pirate pool is the theme of family swimming sessions at the Water Meadows complex on Monday to Friday each week of the holiday.

Outdoors, The Carrs in Warsop hosts traditional circus entertainment with OMG Planet Circus on Saturday and Sunday, October 16 and 17, while the Racecourse Park welcomes back Whitings Funfair from Wednesday, October 20 to Sunday, October 24.

Between Monday, October 25 and Friday, October 29, the Oak Tree Leisure Centre hosts Superstars Holiday Club for youngsters aged five to 12. Fun-packed days feature multi-sports, gymnastics, outdoor games, arts and crafts.

The White Post Farm Roadshow visits Mansfield Museum on Wednesday, October 27, enabling kids to get up close to animals. And on Tuesday, October 19, there are free activities at an open day at the River Maun Recreation Centre.

Also getting in on the half-term act is The Glazey Place art centre on Leeming Street, where paint-a-pumpkin sessions are being held on Tuesdays to Saturdays throughout the fortnight.

Babe, the world's most lovable pig, returns to the screen of Mansfield's Palace Theatre during half-term.

For older teenagers (aged 14 and over), an intriguing, short theatre-piece, ‘Double Life: Guy In VR’, is being staged at The Old Library arts venue throughout Monday, October 25. Follow Guy, a gay gamer, into his world of virtual reality.

FOR full details on all the stage shows, film screenings, events and activities, including times and how to book, please go to the websites of the Palace Theatre, Mansfield Museum or the other various venues. Alternatively, download a special half-term activities booklet from the Mansfield District Council website that provides parents and grandparents with all the information they need to know.

