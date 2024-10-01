Talented Mansfield Woodhouse 10-year-old publishes second book
Dylan Patabendige, 10, penned and published his first book, titled "The Far Lands: Adventure of a Brother and Sister," in 2023.
The book narrates the tale of two siblings who embark on a journey into the virtual world of the popular video game Minecraft.
They explore its vastness and overcome obstacles along the way.
Dylan, who has been an avid Minecraft player since the age of five, channelled his creativity and sense of humour in his debut book.
“Beyond The Border: The Journey Continues... (The Sibling Adventures)” was released on September 20.
The sequel is a thrilling continuation of his debut work, as the duo, along with a team of daring players, venture into the uncharted realms of the metaverse.
Readers can purchase Dylan's latest book at https://shorturl.at/CjwLO.
Dylan, a St Edmunds Primary School student, said: “I am proud of this achievement.
“I hope this book will encourage children not only to read but also to write their own books.”
Smita Patabendige, Dylan’s “proud” mum, said: “Dylan is very excited and we are very extremely proud of his achievements.”
The 10-year-old from Mansfield Woodhouse has always been a gifted and talented child, showing an interest in science at the age of two and excelling in all his studies.
He often completes work designed for much older children and is even self-taught on the piano.
With two books written at the age of 10, the future looks promising for this talented young man. Congratulations, Dylan.
