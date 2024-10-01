Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A talented 10-year-old from Mansfield Woodhouse is proud of the publication of his second book as he hopes to encourage children to read books, and write their own stories.

Dylan Patabendige, 10, penned and published his first book, titled "The Far Lands: Adventure of a Brother and Sister," in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book narrates the tale of two siblings who embark on a journey into the virtual world of the popular video game Minecraft.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They explore its vastness and overcome obstacles along the way.

Dylan Patabendige, 10 years old, has already published two books.

Dylan, who has been an avid Minecraft player since the age of five, channelled his creativity and sense of humour in his debut book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Beyond The Border: The Journey Continues... (The Sibling Adventures)” was released on September 20.

The sequel is a thrilling continuation of his debut work, as the duo, along with a team of daring players, venture into the uncharted realms of the metaverse.

Readers can purchase Dylan's latest book at https://shorturl.at/CjwLO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan, a St Edmunds Primary School student, said: “I am proud of this achievement.

“I hope this book will encourage children not only to read but also to write their own books.”

Smita Patabendige, Dylan’s “proud” mum, said: “Dylan is very excited and we are very extremely proud of his achievements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 10-year-old from Mansfield Woodhouse has always been a gifted and talented child, showing an interest in science at the age of two and excelling in all his studies.

He often completes work designed for much older children and is even self-taught on the piano.

With two books written at the age of 10, the future looks promising for this talented young man. Congratulations, Dylan.