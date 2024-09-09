PHOTOS: Seven cosy parks 'perfect' for an autumnal walk near Mansfield

Whether you stop by a nearby café before your walk or bring along a flask, these places are perfect for a seasonal stroll.
Here are seven places to visit this autumn for a refreshing walk in nature near Mansfield...
1. Autumnal walks
Here are seven perfect places near Mansfield for an autumnal walk. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
2. Sherwood Forest
Of course, Sherwood Forest, located in Edwinstowe, has made the list. As the home of Robin Hood, it is one of Nottinghamshire's famous landmarks. Fortunately, it is right on our doorstep and is perfect for a walk in all seasons. Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Sherwood Pines Forest Park
Sherwood Pines Forest Park is a forest park located near the village of Kings Clipstone. It is a popular destination for walkers, families and cyclists. The forest is the perfect spot for a walk through autumn leaves and changing trees. Photo: Google
4. Rufford Abbey Country Park
Rufford Abbey Country Park in Ollerton is a great place for a walk in all seasons, but it's especially beautiful in the autumn by the lake. Photo: Sophie Wills
