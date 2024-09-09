PHOTOS: Seven cosy parks 'perfect' for an autumnal walk near Mansfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 9th Sep 2024, 18:09 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 12:44 BST
As autumn has arrived, we have suggested seven seasonal places to visit for a cosy autumnal walk with a warm beverage this October.

Whether you stop by a nearby café before your walk or bring along a flask, these places are perfect for a seasonal stroll.

Here are seven places to visit this autumn for a refreshing walk in nature near Mansfield...

Here are seven perfect places near Mansfield for an autumnal walk. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

1. Autumnal walks

Here are seven perfect places near Mansfield for an autumnal walk. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

Photo Sales
Of course, Sherwood Forest, located in Edwinstowe, has made the list. As the home of Robin Hood, it is one of Nottinghamshire's famous landmarks. Fortunately, it is right on our doorstep and is perfect for a walk in all seasons.

2. Sherwood Forest

Of course, Sherwood Forest, located in Edwinstowe, has made the list. As the home of Robin Hood, it is one of Nottinghamshire's famous landmarks. Fortunately, it is right on our doorstep and is perfect for a walk in all seasons. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Sherwood Pines Forest Park is a forest park located near the village of Kings Clipstone. It is a popular destination for walkers, families and cyclists. The forest is the perfect spot for a walk through autumn leaves and changing trees.

3. Sherwood Pines Forest Park

Sherwood Pines Forest Park is a forest park located near the village of Kings Clipstone. It is a popular destination for walkers, families and cyclists. The forest is the perfect spot for a walk through autumn leaves and changing trees. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rufford Abbey Country Park in Ollerton is a great place for a walk in all seasons, but it's especially beautiful in the autumn by the lake.

4. Rufford Abbey Country Park

Rufford Abbey Country Park in Ollerton is a great place for a walk in all seasons, but it's especially beautiful in the autumn by the lake. Photo: Sophie Wills

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice