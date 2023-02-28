News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Take a look at the Mansfield pubs we have loved and lost through the years

Mansfield has seen many pubs come and go over the years, so we have taken a look at some of your favourite watering holes that we have loved and lost.

By Shelley Marriott
50 minutes ago

From old-fashioned boozers to rave venues, our pubs have always been the highlight of the social calendar and the Covid-19 pandemic made us realise how important they were to us.

Do you remember these? Would you like to see any of them return?

Undefined: readMore

1. Mansfield pubs we've loved and lost

Town Mill in Bridge Street, Mansfield

Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales

2. Mansfield pubs we've loved and lost

The Palais De Danse, Leeming Street, Mansfield

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

3. Mansfield pubs we've loved and lost

Queens Head, Queen Street, Mansfield

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Mansfield pubs we've loved and lost

The Old Eight Bells, Church Street, Mansfield

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
MansfieldCovid-19