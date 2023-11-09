Mansfield boozer who slapped police officer ‘behaved like a drunken idiot’

A Mansfield boozer who slapped a police officer around the back of his head after being warned for making a racket in the small hours told magistrates he acted like a drunken idiot.

Officers arrived Jesse Wright's address on Gladstone Street following complaints about his noisy behaviour from neighbours at 2.30am on October 24, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

They warned him and left but had to return ten minutes later and he was "clearly very drunk and shouted f*** off."

As one officer turned away from him Wright slapped the officer over the back of his head with the palm of his hand and told them not to touch him.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He immediately apologised to the officer and once again after he was arrested.

The court heard he has 21 previous convictions for 32 offences, and was last in trouble for violence in August 2021.

Ben Brown, mitigating, said "To use his own words he behaved like a drunken idiot that night and I think it's a fair assessment.

"He has issues with alcohol and sadly lost his partner last year. He has referred himself to an alcohol misuse support service and has not had a drink since. The stress and anxiety of this has acted as a wake-up call.

"He was being loud. He was initally arrested for sexual assault but there's no suggestion he touched the officer sexually.

"He spent the night in the cell. He is very remorseful and apologised instantly."

Wright, aged 33, admitted common assault of an emergency worker when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.