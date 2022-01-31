Take a look at new joint Nottinghamshire police and fire headquarters
Staff from Nottinghamshire’s police and fire services are now working together at a new joint headquarters.
Work to construct a new three storey building to help facilitate the venture began in Summer 2020 on the site of Sherwood Lodge in Arnold.
The building, which contains shared office space, a new police-control room, a sports hall, gymnasium and canteen, is the centre-piece of a wider project to improve and expand the old 1970s-built complex.
Other key developments include the addition of a new circular access road and the installation of an outdoor exercise trail for staff.
The site also contains a joint memorial garden dedicated to the memory of staff from both organisations who have died in service.
Senior officers from both services welcomed a small number of guests to the site earlier this month.
