Take a look at new joint Nottinghamshire police and fire headquarters

Staff from Nottinghamshire’s police and fire services are now working together at a new joint headquarters.

By Shelley Marriott
Monday, 31st January 2022, 2:56 pm

Work to construct a new three storey building to help facilitate the venture began in Summer 2020 on the site of Sherwood Lodge in Arnold.

The building, which contains shared office space, a new police-control room, a sports hall, gymnasium and canteen, is the centre-piece of a wider project to improve and expand the old 1970s-built complex.

Other key developments include the addition of a new circular access road and the installation of an outdoor exercise trail for staff.

The new joint police and fire headquarters in Nottinghamshire is officially open

Notts Police and Fire Service unveil new joint headquarters complex

The site also contains a joint memorial garden dedicated to the memory of staff from both organisations who have died in service.

Senior officers from both services welcomed a small number of guests to the site earlier this month.

