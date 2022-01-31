Work to construct a new three storey building to help facilitate the venture began in Summer 2020 on the site of Sherwood Lodge in Arnold.

The building, which contains shared office space, a new police-control room, a sports hall, gymnasium and canteen, is the centre-piece of a wider project to improve and expand the old 1970s-built complex.

Other key developments include the addition of a new circular access road and the installation of an outdoor exercise trail for staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new joint police and fire headquarters in Nottinghamshire is officially open

The site also contains a joint memorial garden dedicated to the memory of staff from both organisations who have died in service.

Senior officers from both services welcomed a small number of guests to the site earlier this month.