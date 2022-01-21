Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, which already shared some resources and buildings, agreed to move to a shared headquarters site back in 2018.

Work to construct a new three storey building to help facilitate the venture began in Summer 2020 on the site of the existing police headwaters at Sherwood Lodge in Arnold.

The building, which contains shared office space, a new police-control room, a sports hall, gymnasium and canteen, is the centre-piece of a wider project to improve and expand the old 1970s-built complex.

Nottinghamshire’s police and fire service staff marked the formal unveiling of a new joint headquarters

Other key developments include the addition of a new circular access road and the installation of an outdoor exercise trail for staff.

The site also contains a joint memorial garden dedicated to the memory of staff from both organisations who have died in service.

Senior officers from both services welcomed a small number of guests to the site to mark the handover of the new building and the formal adoption of the wider site.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “This collaborative project represents a long-term commitment to partnership and joint working between two organisations with proud histories of public service. This is very good news for the public purse, all of our staff and the communities we serve across Nottinghamshire.”

Headquarters staff from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service will be moving over to the new site gradually until summer 2022.

John Buckley, chief fire officer, said: "We already work closely with Nottinghamshire Police in a number of ways, so this is a fantastic opportunity to share knowledge and resources, and to become more efficient as Services in creating safer communities.”

The building was constructed on time and on budget by lead contractor Henry Brothers limited.

Ian Taylor, managing director of contractor Henry Brothers Midlands, said: "We are delighted to have completed a project which will play such an important role in supporting the Nottinghamshire community in the future.”