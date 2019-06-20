Take a look at Mansfield Town's new bar as it nears completion

Mansfield Town will launch its new bar and kitchen at the One Call Stadium this Friday after a refurbishment of the Sandy Pate Sports Bar.
‘Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen’ – its new name – will be open for commercial partners and VIP guests this Friday afternoon.
It will then be open to the general public on Saturday from 12noon until 11pm, with a new menu available, as well as 20 per cent off all food purchased on this day only.
And, throughout the month of July, customers can enjoy a 10 per cent discount from their food bill.
Tina Broughton, operations director, who has masterminded the refurbishment, said: "We revealed visual images of Sandy's Bar & Kitchen through our social media and the feedback we’re receiving is incredible.
"There's a palpable excitement now about the opening.
"We have a new menu to cater for all tastes and our overall intention is to make the bar modern and give it a warm feel for our customers, who can enjoy the new bar and kitchen seven days a week.
"It will be a real asset to Mansfield and one of the finest of its kind in Nottinghamshire."
Sandy's Bar & Kitchen is based at the rear of the Ian Greaves Stand.
After Saturday, the bar and kitchen’s opening times are as follows:
Monday until Friday: 12noon until 11pm (serving from 12noon until 9pm)
Saturday: 9am until 11am (breakfast) and open until 11pm
Sunday: 12noon until 5pm (Sunday menu) and then until 9pm.
