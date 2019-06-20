Take a look at Mansfield Town's new bar as it nears completion

Mansfield Town will launch its new bar and kitchen at the One Call Stadium this Friday after a refurbishment of the Sandy Pate Sports Bar.

‘Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen’ – its new name – will be open for commercial partners and VIP guests this Friday afternoon.

The bar will be open to the public on Saturday.

It will then be open to the general public on Saturday from 12noon until 11pm, with a new menu available, as well as 20 per cent off all food purchased on this day only.

And, throughout the month of July, customers can enjoy a 10 per cent discount from their food bill.

Tina Broughton, operations director, who has masterminded the refurbishment, said: "We revealed visual images of Sandy's Bar & Kitchen through our social media and the feedback we’re receiving is incredible.

"There's a palpable excitement now about the opening.

All of the furniture has been newly brought.

"We have a new menu to cater for all tastes and our overall intention is to make the bar modern and give it a warm feel for our customers, who can enjoy the new bar and kitchen seven days a week.

"It will be a real asset to Mansfield and one of the finest of its kind in Nottinghamshire."

Mansfield Town sign up to Business Improvement District scheme

Sandy's Bar & Kitchen is based at the rear of the Ian Greaves Stand.

After Saturday, the bar and kitchen’s opening times are as follows:

The design features a lot of metal work.

Monday until Friday: 12noon until 11pm (serving from 12noon until 9pm)

Saturday: 9am until 11am (breakfast) and open until 11pm

Sunday: 12noon until 5pm (Sunday menu) and then until 9pm.

Mansfield Town reserves outing for Danny Rose

There are new exposed brick feature walls in the bar.