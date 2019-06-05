Mansfield Town sign up to Business Improvement District scheme

Mansfield Town Football Club has signed up to become a Friend of Mansfield BID, the organisation that works to support businesses in the town centre.

Although the One Call Stadium is outside of the designated BID area and cannot be a full member of the BID, it can become part of a Friends scheme.

Commercial manager Paul Nyland said: “Mansfield Town are a big part of the community, and are involved in many aspects of the town centre. I have seen the excellent work of the BID, and we want to be a part of that.”

As well as the ground itself, Mansfield Town has a popular bar and restaurant, and puts on a number of events, such as tribute acts, with tickets for events available through the dedicated www.mtfcboxoffice.co.uk website.

A Business Improvement District is a partnership between a local authority and the local business community that develops and takes forward projects and services that benefit the trading environment.

Mansfield BID, based in Regent Street, is responsible for bringing a number of award-winning initiatives to the town, including Purple Flag accreditation, the Healthy High Streets campaign, and co-ordinates the Mansfield Business Crime Partnership.

Nikki Rolls, BID chief executive, said: “It’s great to have Mansfield Town on the team, as it plays such an important role in the success of Mansfield.”

The BID is organising the Armed Forces Day event on Sunday, June 30th, the Mansfield Garden and Craft Festival on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1.