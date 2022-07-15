Swingate 'crazy crew' prepare for colourful boat race to help fund cancer research

Some of the members of the Swingate Farm Crazy Crew.

Senita Vohra-Copley, Kari Izdebski, Amanda Wardle, Cheryl Daines, Julie Head, Karen Bell, Amelia Wood, Sue Wardle, Louise Drury, Tracy Murfitt and Sally Hodgman, who all regularly ride horses together at Swingate Farm, are preparing to take on the Nottingham Breast Cancer Research Centre’s Dragon Boat Race on Sunday, July 24.

The team have named themselves the ‘Swingate Farm Crazy Crew’.

Senita said: “We are all passionate about aiding the research of cancer in all its awful shapes and forms.

“We'd like to raise as much money as we can for The Nottingham Breast Cancer Research Centre as the tragic facts are that 10,000 women around the world die from breast cancer every week.

“This figure really is just unacceptable and we all want to do whatever is in our power to get some cash in to help enable them to further their research – to look at different treatments and have the power to be able to detect it earlier and get these numbers down and recovery rates up.”

The dragon boat race will be held on the River Trent on Sunday, July 24.

Every dragon boat seats 11 people and trained staff will guide participants in all aspects of paddle technique and teamwork.

Each team will receive a minimum of three races, with the fastest teams going through to the semi-finals and final.

The Swingate Farm Crazy Crew have so far raised £760 with hopes of raising their target of £1,250.

They must raise £1,200 in order to take part in the race.