Eastwood pub celebrates reaching finals in Great British Pub Awards for third year running

Owners David and Kathryn Boam are thrilled to have been nominated in the Great British Pub Awards.

For three years in succession, the Dog and Parrot on Nottingham Road has been announced as a finalist in the Great British Pub Awards, in the ‘Community Hero’ category.

The category lends special recognition to pubs that have gone above and beyond to engage with and build relationships within their local communities.

The popular pub has established itself as a firm favourite for the town’s drinkers since first opening its doors back in 2017.

The Dog and Parrot pub on Nottingham Road, Eastwood.

During this time, owners Kathryn and David Boam have contributed a great deal to the Eastwood community, including hosting Eastwood Memory Cafe meetings, raising thousands for charity and helping local good causes.

To date, they have raised more than £30,000 for various charities.

Landlady Kathryn, who is also the deputy mayor of Eastwood, said she is honoured that the pub has been nominated again and hopes it will be “third time lucky”.

She said: “We always try to do as much as we can to give back to the community.

“Whether it’s raising 10p, £10 or £1,000, every little bit helps every charity at the minute. And even if it’s just giving time – if someone can spare an hour to help someone one who has broken their leg and needs gardening done, or an older lady that can’t bend down to do odd jobs, then it all makes a difference.

“It would be unbelievable if we win and it would hopefully put Eastwood on the map a bit more. Bring some money back into the area.

“It wouldn’t just be an award for me and Dave, it would be an award for every person that has ever set foot in the pub.

"They’re all part of the Dog and Parrot community.”

Many residents have taken to social media to share their delight for the pub and wish them luck in the finals.

Elizabeth Band Grace said: “Wonderful news. Great pub, great people.”

Teresa Burgoyne added: “Congratulations everyone, a great achievement and acknowledgment of all the hard work.”

Ray Tupper said: “Couldn't happen to a nicer, more deserving couple.”

Laura Brown commented: “Congratulations guys, you totally deserve to win.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on October 4.