Swimming pool at new Kirkby Leisure Centre filled with water for first time

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, by the 25-metre pool, which was filled with water for the first time this week as part of the construction of the new Kirkby Leisure Centre.

As part of tests to ensure the 25-metre pool is watertight, 600,000 litres of water have been added as part of the construction of the exciting centre, which is due to be completed later this year.

Speaking from the side of the pool, Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “It is fantastic to see the pool full of water.

"We have promised the residents of Kirkby a pool and we are now just months away from delivering that.

"As well as the main pool, there will also be a children’s splash pad.

"Along with a state-of-the-art climbing wall, health and fitness gym, soft play area, sports hall and cafe, there really will be something for everyone when the leisure centre opens.”

Building work at the centre, which will also include multi-activity studios, a wellbeing studio and sensory room, sauna and steam room and a group cycling studio, is on track to be completed this summer.

It is being constructed alongside the existing Festival Hall centre on Hodgkinson Road, which will be demolished in the autumn. Experts believe the new venue will rival many other leisure centres across the country.

It is part of Ashfield Council’s £22.5 million masterplan to transform leisure facilities throughout the district, in partnership with the Everyone Active organisation.

Sutton’s Lammas Centre and Hucknall Leisure Centre have both received new, high-quality fitness suites, while Hucknall is also due a new swimming pool.

Coun Rachel Madden, the council’s cabinet member for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “We are committed to providing high-quality leisure facilities to residents.

"Our leisure transformation is giving Ashfield some of the best facilities in Nottinghamshire and beyond.

"We know how important the health and wellbeing of our communities are.

"By the end of the summer, each of our towns will have a state-of-the-art leisure centre.

"The new Kirkby Leisure Centre will be something that the people of Ashfield have been long promised, and the council is proud to be finally delivering it for residents.”