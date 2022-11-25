News you can trust since 1952
Sutton;s King's Mill Hospital to drop facemasks requirement

Hospital bosses say “smiles are back” across their sites with plans to drop the wearing of facemasks.

By Jon Ball
38 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 25th Nov 2022, 6:47pm

From Monday, November 28, fcemasks will no longer need to be worn in non-clinical areas of Sutton’s King’s Mill and Mansfield Community hospitals as Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the sites, prepares to return to pre-pandemic social distancing measures.

The trust said the decision has been made in-line with national infection prevention and control guidance and following careful monitoring of Covid and flu rates across the area.

The new policy will apply to all staff, volunteers, patients and visitors.

Jade Lee, a member of the emergency department at King’s Mill Hospital, in a non-clinical area of the hospital, without a facemask.

Phil Bolton, trust chief nurse, said: “Simple steps like washing our hands, keeping our distance, wearing facemasks and getting vaccinated have been invaluable in keeping Covid numbers under control for so long now.

“Following careful consideration, we feel the time is now right to review our position and remove the need for masks to be worn in non-clinical areas of our hospitals.

“We will do that cautiously, as we know Covid is not over and we are beginning to see cases of flu in our hospitals.

“We will keep our position under regular review to ensure we can act decisively to step measures back up, if and when we need to.

“We also know the most effective thing we can all do to protect ourselves and those we love from Covid and flu this winter is for everyone eligible to come forward to get their vaccines as soon as possible.”

The trust said facemasks will still be required in all clinical areas of its sites, which will be clearly signposted with red “you are in a high-risk area” signage, with visitors and patients asked to wear facemasks there to

protect others in those higher risk areas.

Masks will continue to be made available in all areas for those who feel more comfortable wearing them.

Mr Bolton said: “While the change will be welcomed by most, we know some of our patients, colleagues and visitors will feel more comfortable continuing to wear a facemask.

“We ask that everyone continues to be kind and respectful to those who continue to wear a facemask in any area of our hospitals – whatever their reasons for doing so may be.”

