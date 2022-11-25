From Monday, November 28, fcemasks will no longer need to be worn in non-clinical areas of Sutton’s King’s Mill and Mansfield Community hospitals as Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the sites, prepares to return to pre-pandemic social distancing measures.

The trust said the decision has been made in-line with national infection prevention and control guidance and following careful monitoring of Covid and flu rates across the area.

The new policy will apply to all staff, volunteers, patients and visitors.

Jade Lee, a member of the emergency department at King’s Mill Hospital, in a non-clinical area of the hospital, without a facemask.

Phil Bolton, trust chief nurse, said: “Simple steps like washing our hands, keeping our distance, wearing facemasks and getting vaccinated have been invaluable in keeping Covid numbers under control for so long now.

“Following careful consideration, we feel the time is now right to review our position and remove the need for masks to be worn in non-clinical areas of our hospitals.

“We will do that cautiously, as we know Covid is not over and we are beginning to see cases of flu in our hospitals.

“We will keep our position under regular review to ensure we can act decisively to step measures back up, if and when we need to.

“We also know the most effective thing we can all do to protect ourselves and those we love from Covid and flu this winter is for everyone eligible to come forward to get their vaccines as soon as possible.”

The trust said facemasks will still be required in all clinical areas of its sites, which will be clearly signposted with red “you are in a high-risk area” signage, with visitors and patients asked to wear facemasks there to

protect others in those higher risk areas.

Masks will continue to be made available in all areas for those who feel more comfortable wearing them.

Mr Bolton said: “While the change will be welcomed by most, we know some of our patients, colleagues and visitors will feel more comfortable continuing to wear a facemask.

