Sutton's Idlewells Shopping Centre to remain open despite auction

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 13:08 BST
Sutton's Idlewells Shopping Centre will remain open despite being up for auction this month, running a series of Christmas events for the community.

Idlewells Shopping Centre will be auctioned at Acuitus on December 12, with an expected selling price between £3.25 million and £3.5 million.

The site originally opened as an open-air market in November 1971. It has been a part of the community for 53 years.

Site managers, Davlea Estates, have confirmed that the site will continue to operate as a shopping centre, despite some confusion among customers regarding the news of its auction.

One of the main seasonal events at Idlewells Shopping Centre is a free Santa's Grotto for children every Saturday and Sunday in December from 10am-2pm.


The Market Street shopping centre, spanning over 150,000 square feet in Sutton, features 40 retail units, three kiosks, a café, a market hall, and a modern multi-story car park with 250 spaces.

Occupiers of the centre include JD Sports, B&M, Specsavers, Greggs, Scriven's, Boots, Superdrug, Vodafone, Holland & Barrett and Peacocks.

The Acuitus auction will take place on December 12, at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.

Idlewells Shopping Centre is going under the hammer.

Operations at the site will continue as normal, and shoppers can expect festivities to run as planned.

For more details, visit www.facebook.com/Idlewells.



The event includes photo opportunities and gifts.

Adult supervision is required, and attendance is subject to availability and demand, so visitors may need to queue.

Additionally, late-night shopping will be available every Wednesday until 8pm from now until Christmas.

There will also be a Christmas craft fair on Saturday, December 14.

