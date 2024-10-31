IN PICTURES: First look at new Christmas shop at Sutton shopping centre

The shop is a family-run business selling various Christmas decorations, cards, wrapping paper, Christmas bags, and other festive items.
This year, the Christmas Shop will open in Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton.
Dunny Tucker, who helps run the shop, said: “We have the largest selection of Christmas gift wrapping accessories, decorations, cards, naughty elf accessories, sack hats and stocking and personalised decorations in the Nottinghamshire area.”
The Christmas Shop is located in Idlewells Shopping Centre in Sutton this year
They have a large selection of Christmas gift wrapping accessories, decorations, cards, naughty elf accessories, stockings and personalised decorations Photo: DJ Tucker
They have lots of wrapping paper for you to choose from Photo: DJ Tucker
It's a one stop shop for your Christmas needs Photo: DJ Tucker