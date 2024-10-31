IN PICTURES: First look at new Christmas shop at Sutton shopping centre

By Shelley Marriott
Published 31st Oct 2024, 10:41 BST
A popular family-run Christmas shop is back, bigger than ever, with its annual shop now located in Sutton for the 2024 festive season.

The shop is a family-run business selling various Christmas decorations, cards, wrapping paper, Christmas bags, and other festive items.

This year, the Christmas Shop will open in Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton.

Dunny Tucker, who helps run the shop, said: “We have the largest selection of Christmas gift wrapping accessories, decorations, cards, naughty elf accessories, sack hats and stocking and personalised decorations in the Nottinghamshire area.”

The Christmas Shop is located in Idlewells Shopping Centre in Sutton this year

1. The Christmas Shop

The Christmas Shop is located in Idlewells Shopping Centre in Sutton this year Photo: DJ Tucker

They have a large selection of Christmas gift wrapping accessories, decorations, cards, naughty elf accessories, stockings and personalised decorations

2. The Christmas Shop

They have a large selection of Christmas gift wrapping accessories, decorations, cards, naughty elf accessories, stockings and personalised decorations Photo: DJ Tucker

They have lots of wrapping paper for you to choose from

3. The Christmas Shop

They have lots of wrapping paper for you to choose from Photo: DJ Tucker

It's a one stop shop for your Christmas needs

4. The Christmas Shop

It's a one stop shop for your Christmas needs Photo: DJ Tucker

