IN PICTURES: First look at new Christmas shop at Sutton shopping centre

The shop is a family-run business selling various Christmas decorations, cards, wrapping paper, Christmas bags, and other festive items.

This year, the Christmas Shop will open in Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton .

Dunny Tucker, who helps run the shop, said: “We have the largest selection of Christmas gift wrapping accessories, decorations, cards, naughty elf accessories, sack hats and stocking and personalised decorations in the Nottinghamshire area.”