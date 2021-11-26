Sutton's Amazon warehouse addresses customer concerns over Extinction Rebellion protests

The protests are taking place at many Amazon depots to coincide with Black Friday – one of the retail giant’s busiest days for sales.

Fortunately, the huge EMA2 site which sits on the Sutton and Mansfield border is currently unaffected by protesters, but this may still impact deliveries for residents over the coming days.

With many customer’s parcels starting their journeys from depots around the UK, Amazon have confirmed that they are hoping to minimise potential disruption to deliveries for those purchasing Black Friday bargains.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Amazon spokesperson said: “There are currently no protesters at the Sutton-in-Ashfield site.

"We have a large network of sites across the UK and we are working hard to minimise any potential disruption to customers.”

The protests are seeing Extinction Rebellion members blocking entrances to large warehouses to limit deliveries, in a bid to highlight the online retailer’s CO2 emissions, which were more than 60 million tons in 2020 – however Amazon have reiterated their pledge to be net zero carbon by 2040.

Taking to Twitter, Extinction Rebellion said: “The CO2 emissions of Amazon are approximately 60m ton per year - comparable to the whole country of Austria - and that increases by 19 per cent every year.

The EMA2 warehouse at Sutton-in-Ashfield

“Our emissions have to come down to give us a chance of keeping the planet liveable.

"Everyone needs to act now and force governments to act and that requires mass disruption.

“There's no guarantee it will bring the change we need, but after COP26 it should be obvious that nothing else will.”

An Amazon spokesperson said: “At Amazon, we take our responsibilities very seriously.

"That includes our commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040 - some 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement - providing excellent pay and benefits in a safe and modern work environment, and supporting the tens of thousands of British small businesses who sell on our store.

"We know there is always more to do, and we’ll continue to invent and invest on behalf of our employees, customers, small businesses and communities in the UK.”

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.