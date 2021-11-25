Nottinghamshire Police were contacted after a girl was reported to have been hit by a car on her way to school this morning, Thursday November 25.

The incident happened on the corner of Gleneagles Drive and Wentworth Road in Kirkby, at around 8.20am this morning, just a few metres from the entrance to Ashfield school.

The eleven-year-old girl was taken to hospital to be checked over, but fortunately she was not seriously injured in the incident.

The incident happened as the girl was walking to school

Sergeant Andrew Crosby, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We received a report this morning, November 25, of an incident in which a child was reportedly in collision with a motor vehicle near Sutton Road, Kirkby.

“Her injuries are fortunately not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering at this time.

“We are looking into what happened this morning and would like to urge anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in contact with the police as any information may help our investigation.”

Anyone with any information or who may have CCTV footage or dash-cam footage in the area is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 137 of 25 November 2021.

Alternatively information on the incident, no matter how small, can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website at crimestoppers-uk.org.

