Sutton's Amazon area manager shares success story during Learning at Work Week

Paul Epton has used Amazon’s development and training opportunities to shape his professional career at the company and he is now a reliability maintenance engineering (RME) area manager.

Paul has completed several courses through the Amazon Career Choice programme that have allowed him to progress in his career.

Paul was in the military for six years before working as a cable and fibre optics engineer for five years. After the company he worked for went into liquidation, Paul discovered a job opportunity at Amazon and decided to apply. He joined the company in 2010 and hasn’t looked back.

Paul joined Amazon as a seasonal support technician for the engineering department before he was encouraged to take part in the Amazon Career Choice programme. Through the programme, he gained qualifications in engineering, and has also studied people management, fire safety and diversity and inclusion.

Paul said: “I have been lucky to take part in a few Career Choice courses in a variety of topics over the years, as well as being given the opportunity to work at Amazon in Poland for two years, which was a great chance to experience a different culture.

"Being able to work with different people, network between countries and build relationships with colleagues is one of my favourite things about working at Amazon, and at every step I’ve been given opportunities to enhance my skillset.”

Paul has shared his story to mark Learning at Work Week, an annual programme run by the charity Campaign for Learning. The charity works with organisations around the UK to create activities and fun challenges in the workplace to help employees learn and grow.

Vivek Khanka, Amazon Sutton general manager, said: "Career development is at the core of our culture at Amazon; employees have a wide variety of opportunities at their disposal, meaning that lifelong learning is possible for anyone.

