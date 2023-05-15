News you can trust since 1952
Selston student to present 3D artwork at the Royal Academy of Arts’ young artists exhibition

A student from Selston High School has been selected for the prestigious Royal Academy of Arts’ young artists summer exhibition.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 15th May 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 08:03 BST

Elly-Louise Benford’s 3D artwork, Junkie Chicken, has been chosen after she was nominated by art teacher Kate McKinlay.

Elly said: “I was shocked when Mrs McKinlay told me she was nominating my work for a place in the exhibition.

“When I found out it had actually been selected, I got quite emotional. I couldn’t believe it; it felt such an honour.

Elly-Louise Benford with her 3D artwork 'Junkie Chicken'Elly-Louise Benford with her 3D artwork 'Junkie Chicken'
Elly-Louise Benford with her 3D artwork 'Junkie Chicken'
“I can only thank the school and Mrs McKinlay for their support and inspiration over the last five years.

“I’ve always been interested in art, especially 3D work, and hope to further develop my skills as I move to study art next year at college.”

Junkie Chicken showcases Elly’s talent for transforming discarded materials into art. Her use of waste materials found at home and in the classroom impressed the judges ahead of thousands of other submissions.

Elly said: "It’s great that the academy runs this contest, encouraging and valuing the work of young artists across the country."

Mrs McKinlay said: "Creating art has great psychological and educational benefits for young people.

"At Selston High School, we are proud to inspire and foster these creative talents, with currently two-thirds of our Year 11 students studying an art GCSE qualification.

"Elly has shown passion and dedication in her studies and we are proud to celebrate this tremendous success.”

Selston High School, on Chapel Road, is part of The Two Counties Trust.

