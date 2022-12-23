Sutton warehouse staff transform hospital courtyard into 'winter wonderland'

Members of the Amazon Sutton team decorated the courtyard at King’s Mill Hospital to spread festive cheer to its patients and staff.

The courtyard, which is overlooked by several wards and the hospital’s busiest corridor, received a full ‘winter wonderland’ makeover.

A team of 10 Amazon volunteers created the look by laying fake snow, building Christmas trees and hiding elves for passers-by to find.

Front: associates Sophie Williams and Jason Crowther. Behind from left: staff from Billy's House - house keeper Norma Alves, fundraising engagement manager Claire Tregunna and house manager Rebecca Sweetman.

The Amazon team also supported Young Lives vs Cancer’s Billy’s House, which offers free accommodation beside the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham to families with children undergoing cancer treatment at the hospital.

The volunteers put up a Christmas tree, added decorations in each room in the house and left gifts under the tree for everyone staying there over the festive period.

Vivek Khanka, Amazon Sutton general manager, said: “I am very proud of our colleagues who responded to the requests for help from King’s Mill Hospital and Billy’s House.

Amazon colleagues Sophie Williams and Jason Crowther with staff from Billy's House.

“The teams thoroughly enjoyed creating the festive displays for children to enjoy.”

Jason Crowther, who took part in the festive decorating, said: “It was extremely rewarding to volunteer and help bring some joy to children at this time of the year.”

Rebecca Sweetman, house manager at Billy’s House, said: “We would like to thank the volunteers who came to Billy’s House to help decorate.

