Thompsons Veterinary Surgery is inviting clients, or anybody in the area, who has suffered pet loss to visit the Alfreton Road practice to hang a decoration, toy, message or photograph of their animal on its outdoor ‘Over the Rainbow’ festive Christmas tree.

The vets is also backing a Mansfield charity by calling for donations of pet food, animal beds and blankets and other items, to help those who are suffering hardship, and may be struggling to feed their pets.

The vets is launching its ‘over the rainbow’ tree, with a switch on of its Christmas tree lights at 5pm, on Tuesday November 30.

Staff outside the Thompson Vets with the Christmas tree and food donation point

The pet food and donations are being collected to help clients of the Jigsaw Support Scheme based at Mansfield Fire Station.

Thompsons’ receptionist Fiona Burke, 54, from Sutton, is a volunteer board member at the charity.

She said “Many people who suffer from mental health problems have animals as therapy, particularly for those that live alone. During Covid isolation has become the new ‘norm’ and pets have provided companionship security and reassurance to so many.

"The dilemma that many have faced this winter is to “heat or eat,” pets often become embroiled in this hardship chain. At Jigsaw we want to offer help and support to those in need.

"So we are asking that people kindly consider making a pet food donation, or other donation of pet items such as blankets and beds.

“We have been contacted by many elderly people who find they are unable to feed their pets adequately due to financial constraints.

"Many of these owners are housebound, live alone, and their pets are a source of comfort. We just want to help people, take away some of their stress,” Fiona added.

Donated items can be dropped off at the vets or at the Jigsaw Support Scheme, at Mansfield Fire Station, from 9-3pm Monday to Fridays or visit the vets between 8.30am – 7.30 am, Monday to Friday, and on Saturdays from 8.30-12.30pm.

The Jigsaw Support Scheme also has a mobile unit that can be deployed to provide people with essential supplies.

