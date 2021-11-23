Little Chloe Daykin recently won second place in Junior Artist of the Year competition in the prestigious SAA’s (Supporting All Artists) 2021 Artists of the Year competition.

The Abbey Primary School pupil was awarded for a painting of Mansfield Town Hall, as well as receiving a Supporting All Artists Award for a picture of a packet of Skips, her favourite crisps.

On Friday, Chloe met with Mansfield MP Ben Bradley at the Nottinghamshire Spectrum Wasp charity, to congratulate her on her win.

Chloe Daykin who has won second place in the The SAA’s (Supporting All Artists)2021 Artists of the Year - for Junior Artist of the Year

Her artwork has been donated to Spectrum Wasp to help raise funds for the charity which supports parents with children and young people on the autistic spectrum with disabilities, special and additional needs.

Although Chloe can’t read or write, she is autistic with learning difficulties and ADHD, her remarkable artwork has often been revered for its distinct style and charm.

Her mum Kerry Wright likens her style to the Quentin Blake-style illustrations in Chloe’s favourite Roald Dahl books, read to her at bedtime.

Chloe Daykin's picture of Mansfield Town Hall

As long as Kerry, 37, and her dad Paul Daykin, 44, can remember, Chloe has loved art.

Model maker, sculptor and animator Kerry, who has worked at Pinewood Studios, said: “We’ve always encouraged her, she loves painting and drawing. Mermaids are her big thing at the moment.

Kerry has helped spark Chloe’s imagination by painting a magical Disney-themed mural on her daughter’s bedroom wall, and also devised animations, including one about a naughty elf called Marmite. She has also helped create a book about some of Chloe’s characters.

Kerry said: "Chloe’s line drawings remind me of Quentin Blake illustrations in Roald Dahl, but she has her own style though. She has adapted her own way of clasping pens in her fist, it gives her artwork a uniqueness, she can hold a pen properly, but when she does that, it changes her style, so I don’t discourage it.

Chloe's drawing of Skips, her favourite crisps

"She has always scribbled and drawn things, from being little, she started off doing lots of tiny, intricate circles, it was the most amazing artwork. She often uses my expensive graphic design pens which adds a professional touch.

"People really started to notice her work, we sold one paintings to a lady for £200.”

At six, Chloe won the Mansfield District Council-led Townscape Heritage Project children's art competition with a drawing of The Vault bar and bistro building.

Chloe Daykin is pictured after receiving her award her with all the other winners.

Then judge, Clare Taylor, founder and owner of Bus and Bird Arts, a community arts organisation based in Mansfield,described her work as being a "great dynamic image" and having a "lovely use of colour and line".

Chloe had also drawn Mansfield town centre, Church Street, the war memorial and the Brunts building.

Kerry added: "We have done stalls, and together, we made a little book with characters Chloe drew, I helped colour using graphic design software, they are all about characters she invented in the bath we call Chloe’s Melting Monsters. I sculptured them up, and we made them into soaps to sell.”

They will be at the Christmas Market, at the John Fretwell Complex on December 5.

Established in 1986, the SAA is the largest art community in the UK.

See Chloe’s Melting Monsters on Facebok https://www.facebook.com/chloesmeltingmonsters

One of Chloe's line drawings done with a Sharpie marker

