Sutton takeaway vows to quickly improve after ‘zero’ food hygiene rating

The owner of Venezia said he is busy making the necessary improvements and is hoping to be reinspected imminently, for a vastly improved score.

Following inspection, each business is awarded a hygiene rating from zero through to five, which is ‘very good’.

Venezia on Huthwaite Road, Sutton.

Businesses given low ratings must make urgent or major improvements to hygiene standards and local authority food safety officers have several enforcement options available, as well as giving advice and guidance to make sure these improvements are made.

For Venezia, management of food safety – “system or checks in place to ensure food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence standards will be maintained in future – was marked as needing urgent improvement.

Hygienic food handling – “hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage” – and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were both rated as “improvement necessary”.

