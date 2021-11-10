North Street, in Sutton, will finally be repaired after Councillor Samantha Deakin, Ashfield Independent County Councillor for Sutton East and Central on Nottinghamshire Council continually pressed the matter with transport bosses.

Hopes were raised two years ago when Via East Midlands, who run the county’s road maintenance department, agreed to re-surface it, in response to Coun Deakin. She had then emphasised the scheme as part of her transport priorities for 2017, 2018 and 2019.

According to campaigners, delays have been blamed by the county council on the COVID 19 pandemic.

Pictured: Councillors Jason Zadrozny, Samantha Deakin and David Hennigan on the North Street / Russell Street junction.

But after pressure from Ashfield Independent Councillors the road will finally be resurfaced with repairs being carried out from Monday, December 6.

Coun Deakin said: “This has been a long hard battle with council bosses and I am pleased that they have now agreed to sort out Nottinghamshire’s worst road.

"After my request, they resurfaced nearby Russell Street last year. After incessant emails, phone calls and meetings – they have bowed to our pressure. I am pleased for residents who have been in constant touch about a road that so full of pot-hols, it was difficult to even see the poor road surface.

"The road resembles a patchwork quilt and has got progressively worse over the past eight years. It’s about time the Council listened and this is just one of my priority roads.

"I will not stop until we’ve fixed our broken roads and pavements. I’d ask the residents to make sure they make arrangements to move their vehicles on December 6, to avoid the Council re-surfacing around any parked cars like they did last year on Russell Street.”

Coun David Hennigan, who represents Central and New Cross on Ashfield District Council said: “We report dozens of broken roads and pavements a week – North Street however is by far the worst and it’s no doubt impacted house prices over a significant period of time.

"North Street was also danger to the public as it leads onto the busy Outram Street and is populated by young families. I would like to thank residents for working with us to deliver this positive result.”

Nottinghamshire County Council has been approached for comment.