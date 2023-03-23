News you can trust since 1952
Sutton Sting Ice Hockey Academy given £1,000 funding boost from Mansfield Building Society

Sutton Sting Ice Hockey Academy has been awarded a £1,000 donation from the Mansfield Building Society’s Community Support Scheme.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:58 GMT

The junior ice hockey club, based at Lammas Leisure Centre, offers young children the opportunity to experience a great team-building sport and learn new skills.

This donation will allow the club to purchase a full Goaltender kit, giving the children the chance to try all positions across the team, and find their place.

Luke Newman, from Sutton Sting Ice Hockey Academy, said: “The Academy is run by volunteers, made up of ex-professionals, parents and former students.

Anna Grabas, financial accountant at Mansfield Building Society, and members of the Sutton Sting Ice Hockey Academy
"We play across the UK, in both competitions and friendly matches and we’d like to give these young children everything they need to take part and open the sport to all, regardless of background and family situation.”

Anna Grabas, financial accountant at Mansfield Building Society, said: “Competitive sports can be expensive and helping to make them accessible to the wider community by providing the club with necessary kit, is valuable to those in our local area.

"We are thrilled to have been able to support The Stings Academy and look forward to seeing how the junior team progresses.”

In 2008, the Society set up its Community Support Scheme and since then, more than £160,000 has been donated to local charities and community groups in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

If you would like more information on Sutton Stings Ice Hockey Academy, visit www.facebook.com/SuttonSting or if you would like more information about The Mansfield’s Community Support Scheme, visit www.mansfieldbs.co.uk/community-support-scheme.

