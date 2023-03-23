Sapling grown from Major Oak in Edwinstowe planted in US Ambassador’s garden in London

A sapling grafted from the original Bramley Apple tree in Southwell and a Sherwood Oak sapling grown from an acorn of the historic Major Oak were presented by the outgoing High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire, Paul Southby.

Nottingham Trent University donated the Bramley sapling, while the Oak sapling has been provided by the Sherwood Forest Trust.

Mr Southby said: “There was some discussion in 2017 of the county making a donation of something appropriate as a sign of permanent friendship with the US Embassy and the US Ambassador to the UK.

Cynthia Guven, the agricultural attaché at the US Embassy in London; the High Sheriff's wife, Sandi Henson; the High Sheriff, Paul Southby; the US Embassy’s deputy chief of Mission, Matt Palmer; Dr Patrick Candler, CEO of Sherwood Forest Trust; Stephen Crisp, who manages the grounds and gardens at Winfield House, and Coun Roger Jackson, Nottinghamshire County Council chairman.

“At that time the project did not bear fruit, but I have made it my business during my year as High Sheriff, ably assisted by Embassy staff, to finish it off.

“The fact that the Bramley sapling is now next to a fruit tree planted by Michelle Obama highlights the significance of what I hope will be a lasting friendship between Nottinghamshire and the US.

“It was also an immense privilege to sign the visitor book in my official capacity and I was deeply honoured to leave my mark in the company of the Queen, Prince Charles – as he was at the time he signed – President George W. Bush, President Barack Obama and Mrs Obama and President Joe Biden.

Nottinghamshire County Council chairman, Coun Roger Jackson, with the High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire, Paul Southby, at Winfield House

“The planting ceremony is a fitting end to my year as the High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire. I would like to thank everybody involved for making this possible, including Nottingham Trent University and the Sherwood Forest Trust for donating the saplings.”

The High Sheriff was joined at the planting ceremony by Nottinghamshire County Council Chairman, Coun Roger Jackson, Dr Patrick Candler, chief executive officer of Sherwood Forest Trust, and his wife Sandi Henson.

It was also attended by the US agricultural attaché to the UK, Cynthia Guven.

The US Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Matt Palmer, said: “It was an honour to welcome the Nottinghamshire delegation for the tree planting ceremony at our Ambassador's official residence, Winfield House.

The US Embassy’s deputy chief of Mission, Matt Palmer, with the High Sheriff, Paul Southby

"We're looking forward to seeing the trees grow as strong as our Special Relationship."