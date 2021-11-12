Sutton skatepark in the running to win a share of a £1 million prize pot and it needs your votes

The three organisations have been shortlisted along with 93 other groups in categories targeting grassroots sports, health organisations and arts and education projects.

One initiative from each category will go on to win £100,000, decided on the highest number of public votes.

There will also be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize in each category, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

Organisations are hoping to win a share of a £1million prize pot

Extreme sports specialists Asylum Academy for Extreme Sports in Sutton will use the prize funds to create a brand-new 30 metre length bouldering wall as well as double its equipment hire, enabling more youngsters to try their sports.

Neil Follows, managing director of Persimmon Homes Nottingham, said: “Building Futures aims to create lasting legacies in communities across the UK and we believe that each of our three finalists would be able to make a huge difference with the £100,000 top prize.

“Your support could change the lives of hundreds of local people so we would urge you to get behind your chosen charity because there’s not long left to vote.”

Voting closes at midnight on November 19 and for more information visit www.persimmonhomes.com/building-futures.

