Police and Crime Commissioner, Caroline Henry, secured £550,000 from the Home Office’s Safer Streets Fund after submitting a successful bid on behalf of the residents of Sutton to make women and girls in the area feel safe and be safe.

Part of this funding will be used for three state of the art 4G HD Safe Refuge CCTV cameras, the first-ever cameras like it in country.

These highly-conspicuous cameras will be able to connect straight through to the police control room and show the controller a live video feed of the area at the push of a button, providing an instant police response to any resident in need of help. Residents will also be able to speak directly with the controller in the police control room and vice versa.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Caroline Henry, with Ashfield's Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Mark Dickson

Commissioner Henry said: “I am delighted that through the funding I secured, we can be pioneering in our approach to tackling violence against women and girls.

“These cameras will offer a level of instant police response previously unseen, act as a deterrent to criminal activity and a pIace of refuge.

"I hope that women and girls feel reassured in the knowledge that if they feel unsafe, they can activate the camera and speak to someone directly in the control room.”

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP, said: “This is fantastic news for the residents of Sutton Central and New Cross who have for far too long been left behind and forgotten about.”

“Since being elected I have worked closely with local police, along with residents of the Sutton and the New Cross area to make it a safer place.”

Superintendent Kevin Broadhead, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This exciting and innovative use of camera technology is an excellent example of crime prevention and I am delighted that it is being rolled out in the local area.”

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.