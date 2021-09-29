Sutton shopping centre scoops award for its ‘Reduce the Juice’ project

Idlewells has been recognised for its ‘Reduce the Juice’ initiative, which aimed to lower energy consumption for the shopping centre, focusing largely on unused areas.

A redundant basement had been identified as an area where savings could be made, which in the past had been excluded from lighting upgrades because it is 'back of house'.

In total, 63W fluorescent light fittings were replaced by 30W LED fittings, with the project reducing energy consumption by 50 per cent on average over an eight month period.

Idlewells in Sutton has secured an International Green Apple Environment Award

The new LED fittings also reduced ongoing repair bills , cut down on excess waste and lowered the centre’s overall carbon footprint as a result of less travel for engineers attending site to replace light fittings as they expire.

For Idlewells’ centre manager Chloe O’Donnell, taking home the International Green Apple Award is testament to the team’s efforts in following environmental best practice across the centre.

She said: “Our Reduce the Juice project was all about lowering our carbon footprint and making important environmental pledges as a business, so that we are as clean and green as we can possibly be.

“Every business has a part to play in tackling the global environmental crisis we are now facing, so every small change goes towards making a big difference.

“As ever at Idlewells, the results we’ve seen are the result of a collective team effort. From the staff that worked together to define the project, to the engineers and teams on the ground making the changes and implementing these carbon reductions - for me it is only fitting that their efforts are recognised with this award. It’s a fantastic achievement.”

Idlewells will be presented with its trophy and certificate at a presentation ceremony at the Houses of Parliament in London on November 15.