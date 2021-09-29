FHP Property Consultants was behind the sale of the unit at Lowmoor Business Park to to Reliable UK Trading.

Reliable offers services from import and export facilities to direct sales of underfloor heating systems, light fixtures, solar energy equipment and their components.

Anthony Barrowcliffe, of FHP , said: “As a result of our comprehensive marketing and direct approaches to parties, we knew were in the market for space such as this, we quickly generated strong interest in the building such that more than 20 viewings were conducted and we encouraged several offers for the building which led to a competitive bidding scenario.

Reliable UK Trading have purchased a warehouse at Lowmoor Business Park in Kirkby

“Certainly, the lack of freehold stock throughout Nottinghamshire played a major part here, but by keeping in touch with the market and ensuring we were aware of all parties in this sector looking for space such as this, we were able to generate strong demand and interest, enabling a best bids process to be completed.”

Tim Gilbertson, FHP director, said: “Having dealt with this property on a couple of occasions before for our client when securing leasehold deals, this time around when we were tasked by our client to sell rather than let the building, I was confident of success.”