Sutton services which support people with brain injuries receive ‘Good’ rating

Cygnet Grange and Cygnet Lodge were inspected by Headway, which has developed an accreditation scheme open to care settings including NHS and independent hospitals as well as neuro-rehabilitation units.

The scheme’s standards reflect the specific needs of people with acquired brain injury.

An acquired brain injury is an injury caused to the brain since birth. There are many possible causes, including a fall, a road accident, tumour and stroke.

Staff at Cygnet Grange in Sutton

Cygnet Grange and Cygnet Lodge provide specialist services for 16 men in safe and secure settings that help to aid recovery and support them to become more independent.

Cygnet Grange also provides care for those diagnosed with a progressive neurological disease, like Huntington’s Disease, a caring and long-term placement to support and help manage the progression of their symptoms.

The inspection process for Headway accreditation includes a robust on-site assessment that also involves unannounced interim reviews to ensure that the setting can demonstrate how it provides appropriate care and treatment.

The service was inspected across six key areas including Culture, Systems and Processes, Workforce Development, Service Delivery, Governance Leadership, Management and Quality, and Environment.

The Headway assessment team rated the services as ‘Good’ in three domains and ‘Outstanding’ for Culture, Systems and Process and Governance Leadership and Management and Quality resulting in an overall grading of ‘Good’.

The inspectors highlighted a number of positive practices in the services including strong collaborative approach to care planning and consistent communication with service user’s families.

Rachel Naidu, hospital manager, said: “It’s a great achievement and testament to all the hard work that the team has accomplished to receive Headway Accreditation.

“Our primary focus is delivering outstanding care to our service users and identifying personalised goals which ensure personalised care and a sense of achievement for all of our service users. The services certainly shone brightly to the assessors.”