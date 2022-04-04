Station Manager Richard Cooper said: "We had almost non stop cars coming through, with some very generous donations from our local communities, somebody even dropped off a create of pop and a box of donuts for the volunteers.

"Although we saw four seasons in the one day from sun through to snow the day ran extremely smoothly, with Black Watch and our On-call section volunteering their time for two extremely good causes, The Fire Fighters Charity and the Ukraine appeal.

"We would like to thank everyone involved.”

Firefighters from Ashfield Fire Station held a charity car wash for Ukraine and the firefighters charity

