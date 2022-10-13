Andrew Whittle, headteacher, said: “It was great to welcome Lee Anderson MP into school and show him all the great things we are doing at Mapplewells.

"Our newly appointed Head Boy and Girl did a great job of being Mr Anderson’s guides, and they represented the school and their fellow pupils very well.”

Lee Anderson MP said he enjoyed his visit.

Lee Anderson MP with children in the outdoor covered area

He said: “Education is a massive passion of mine; I was educated in Ashfield myself and I care deeply for the education of young people in the area.

“Here at Mapplewells I can see the great work that the staff are doing, and the children here are absolutely great. This school will be a great start for these children.

“I have had Harry and Beatrice, Head Boy and Girl showing me around Mapplewells. What a fantastic tour of the school it was.

"The knowledge the children have is first class and they have shown me inside and outside of the school.”

Mr Anderson visited classrooms, even joining in with a maths class.

He said: “We had a look at the wormery and also the outdoor area where children can read or play board games like dominoes at breaktimes.